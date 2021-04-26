Olyseum Achieves Market Cap of $24.83 Million (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Olyseum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Olyseum has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Olyseum has a total market capitalization of $24.83 million and approximately $146,268.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00062694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00282653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $535.85 or 0.00999140 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.96 or 0.00725262 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00025655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,657.46 or 1.00049735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum’s launch date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,140,983,359 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

