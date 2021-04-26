Rupiah Token (IDRT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.36 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00065599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.77 or 0.00750409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00094746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,246.00 or 0.07891168 BTC.

IDRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

