Carbon (CRBN) Achieves Market Cap of $5.96 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Carbon has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $208,950.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00062884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00282997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $537.92 or 0.00999714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $394.33 or 0.00732861 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,820.14 or 1.00024521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,341,400 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

