SHIELD Reaches Market Capitalization of $331,354.03 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $331,354.03 and $3,789.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,806.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.10 or 0.04678013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.53 or 0.00463758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $859.54 or 0.01597444 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.52 or 0.00755521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.04 or 0.00496296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00061684 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.51 or 0.00422821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004263 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

