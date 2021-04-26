Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RANJY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Randstad from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of RANJY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.93. 450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64. Randstad has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.9804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Randstad’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

