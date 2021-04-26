$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Cloudera posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cloudera.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

NYSE:CLDR traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $13.02. 2,732,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,574,210. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24.

In other Cloudera news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 46,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $828,295.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,253,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,543,538.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,395,284 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cloudera by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 857,154 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudera by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,189 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cloudera by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudera (CLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.