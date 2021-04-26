Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Azul stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 530,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,022. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. Azul has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $330.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Azul will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Azul by 60.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after buying an additional 768,797 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Azul by 27.9% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Azul by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

