Thingschain Hits Market Cap of $109,850.03 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a total market cap of $109,850.03 and approximately $283.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,028.54 or 1.00205331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00041748 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.86 or 0.00133282 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000985 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001886 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

