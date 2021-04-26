Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Receives $18.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRETF shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.54. 546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

