Brokerages Set Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Target Price at $18.80

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRETF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS:MRETF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

