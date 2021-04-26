Unistake One Day Trading Volume Reaches $369,775.00 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for $0.0922 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. Unistake has a market cap of $13.51 million and approximately $369,775.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unistake has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00062946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.29 or 0.00282439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.83 or 0.00995636 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.29 or 0.00731276 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00026085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,684.38 or 0.99567027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,579,979 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

