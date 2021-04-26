Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) CFO Sells $805,200.00 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,143.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frank Ruffo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $705,346.20.

Shares of ACRS stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $26.06. 611,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,895. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.