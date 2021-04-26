Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Announce $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.00. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $51.35. 146,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,943. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

