Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Sirius XM posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,493,000 after buying an additional 15,794,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $76,681,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,228,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,157,000 after buying an additional 495,894 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,192 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,834,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,121,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,552,072. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

