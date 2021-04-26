Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.30. Investors Bancorp posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $234.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 70.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 170,235 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,667 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,119 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 191,973 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 75,625 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISBC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.30. 2,138,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

