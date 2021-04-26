Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,372. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.