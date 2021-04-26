SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.54-4.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.825-4.965 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10-1.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average of $68.16. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.65.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.