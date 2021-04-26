Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.62.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB traded up $6.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,819. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.24 and a 200-day moving average of $264.66. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Biogen by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,380,000 after acquiring an additional 84,106 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.