Brokerages Set Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Price Target at $35.20

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cowen stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.21. 580,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,204. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $512.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.07 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Cowen will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

