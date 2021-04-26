Handshake Hits Market Cap of $221.54 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $221.54 million and approximately $683,730.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,935.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.83 or 0.04679392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.16 or 0.00465677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $860.49 or 0.01595422 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.93 or 0.00745213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.36 or 0.00497568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00062035 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00423221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 376,347,178 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

