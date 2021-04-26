Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

MASI traded down $3.61 on Monday, hitting $242.67. 343,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,673. Masimo has a 12 month low of $203.81 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.83.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

