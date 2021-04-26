Lethean (LTHN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.30 Million

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $8,155.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 77.2% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,880.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.42 or 0.04687074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.00466252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $860.87 or 0.01597751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.14 or 0.00746353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.07 or 0.00499379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00062278 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.47 or 0.00422184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LTHNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.