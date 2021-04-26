Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. Vipshop reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIPS. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Macquarie raised their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of VIPS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.45. 8,851,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,493,918. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 68.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

