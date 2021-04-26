Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.78. 609,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,109. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.30. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $86.64 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.