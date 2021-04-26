Analysts Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Target Price at $32.13

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.56.

HR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE:HR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.30. 861,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,372. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 41,303 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

