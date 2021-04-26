Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Post $0.45 EPS

Analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.30 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities raised their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.57. 78,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

