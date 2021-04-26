Brokerages Set NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Target Price at $64.60

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.15. The stock had a trading volume of 853,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,140. NetApp has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

