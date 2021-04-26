DeltaChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00074809 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002819 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DELTA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

