Analysts Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) PT at $59.59

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $59.30. 3,162,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,472,462. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $42.43 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 413.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,443 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 19.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,936 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 12.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,390,432 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,003,000 after buying an additional 375,555 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,267 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

