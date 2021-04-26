Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSREY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.99. 31,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,863. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 4.54%. Swiss Re’s payout ratio is currently 143.33%.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

