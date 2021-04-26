FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

NYSE FFG traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $56.19. The company had a trading volume of 34,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average is $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FBL Financial Group has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $58.37.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.67 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFG. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $221,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FBL Financial Group (FFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.