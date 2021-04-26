Analysts Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Target Price at C$39.25

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.31.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$43.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of TSE:GIL traded up C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$43.44. The company had a trading volume of 280,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,792. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The firm has a market cap of C$8.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.17. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$16.91 and a one year high of C$43.57.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
