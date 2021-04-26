Analysts Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Target Price at C$39.25

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$43.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:GIL traded up C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$43.44. The company had a trading volume of 280,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,792. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The firm has a market cap of C$8.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.17. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$16.91 and a one year high of C$43.57.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$784.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

