PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:PRG traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.46. 407,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,280. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.18. PROG has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. PROG’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROG will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth $420,849,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $89,147,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $88,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

