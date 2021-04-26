Brokerages Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.91. Crocs posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.84. 1,604,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,320. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,225.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $875,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Crocs by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Crocs by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

