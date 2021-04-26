-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.24.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRVS. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,285,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $4,499,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 249,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,871. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $109.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.81.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Earnings History and Estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

