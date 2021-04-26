Hashgard Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.43 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Hashgard has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $74,465.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00064766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00019668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00060915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.74 or 0.00744790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00094065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.88 or 0.07627299 BTC.

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

