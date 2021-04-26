Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its Q earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29-1.39 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

AMKR traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.91. 3,160,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,664. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 65,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $1,513,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,166.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,801,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,185.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,832 shares of company stock worth $6,359,979 over the last 90 days. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.