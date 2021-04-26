Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.56.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,006,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after purchasing an additional 753,492 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,340,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,675,000 after purchasing an additional 509,205 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,031. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $118.97.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

