Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

KYMR traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,926. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $506,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 2,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $111,218.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,158 shares in the company, valued at $16,399,788.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,889 shares of company stock worth $17,528,000 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after acquiring an additional 650,037 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 97,381 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% during the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 144,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

