QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QTS shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,145. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,815,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $496,000.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $65.99. The company had a trading volume of 857,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -179.51 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

