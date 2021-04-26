Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Dorman Products updated its FY21 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS.

Dorman Products stock traded down $12.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.01. 497,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,512. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average is $97.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $59.59 and a 12-month high of $113.13.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.