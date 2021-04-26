Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.92-$6.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.83. Sun Communities also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.57-$1.63 EPS.

Shares of SUI traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.60. The stock had a trading volume of 364,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.24. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $163.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.91, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.43.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

