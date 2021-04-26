ZPER (ZPR) Market Capitalization Tops $922,103.47

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 52.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $922,103.47 and approximately $939.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00074664 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002808 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002756 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,970,702 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

