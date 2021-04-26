Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.25

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BYPLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

