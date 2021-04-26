$167.87 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report sales of $167.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.10 million to $168.13 million. Semtech reported sales of $132.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $701.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $686.10 million to $715.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $768.97 million, with estimates ranging from $730.90 million to $800.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.79. 342,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,835. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 102.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $214,260.00. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,236 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $54,379,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 294,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

