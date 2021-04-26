$772.35 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to post $772.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $777.10 million and the lowest is $770.00 million. II-VI posted sales of $627.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IIVI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $610,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530,288.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,082,840. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,014. II-VI has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -707.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.10.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

