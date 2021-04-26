Insider Selling: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Mark Ayranto sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total transaction of C$295,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,121,973.50.
Shares of VIT traded down C$0.13 on Monday, reaching C$8.30. 136,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.30. Victoria Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$5.55 and a 12 month high of C$9.90.
About Victoria Gold
