Insider Selling: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Mark Ayranto sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total transaction of C$295,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,121,973.50.

Shares of VIT traded down C$0.13 on Monday, reaching C$8.30. 136,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.30. Victoria Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$5.55 and a 12 month high of C$9.90.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.