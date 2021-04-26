$82.12 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report sales of $82.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.23 million and the lowest is $79.00 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $79.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $388.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $384.65 million to $396.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $419.89 million, with estimates ranging from $418.88 million to $420.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRWD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 43,410 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 135,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

