Zacks: Analysts Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will report sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.02 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $7.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Olin from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,609. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

