Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fortis (FTS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fortis (NYSE: FTS) recently:

4/21/2021 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

4/20/2021 – Fortis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

4/15/2021 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

4/14/2021 – Fortis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

FTS stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $44.37. 244,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,097. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3962 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

